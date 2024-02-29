Indian spinner Ravi Ashwin took to his social media and has urged everyone to use their right to vote even for first-time voters. Ashwin went on to write, "Let’s exercise our right to vote and also encourage the first time voters to turn up and make a difference to our future." This came after PM Narendra Modi asked people to be more participative during the time votes ahead of the elections coming up in 2024. Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik’s Comebacks in Vain at DY Patil T20 Cup 2024.

Have a Look at Social Media Post by Ravi Ashwin

Let’s exercise our right to vote and also encourage the first time voters to turn up and make a difference to our future. https://t.co/jTR2A8Mfb6— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) February 29, 2024

