Star Indian batter Shubman Gill has been appointed the captain of Gujarat Titans for the upcoming season of IPL as former captain Hardik Pandya has been traded to his old franchise Mumbai Indians in exchange for cash. Gill had a stellar season last time and this time, he will be leading the franchise. He shared a post on social media penning down a message for the fans of the franchise on what it means for him to lead GT. Gujarat Titans Reveal Shubman Gill As Their New Captain for IPL 2024, Hardik Pandya’s Transfer to Mumbai Indians Confirmed.

Shubman Gill Pens Down Message For Fans

I am proud to assume the Captaincy of Gujarat Titans and I cannot thank the franchise enough for their trust in me to lead such a fine team. Let’s make it memorable! To all the fans… #AavaDe! 💪 pic.twitter.com/LNELWqwURD — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) November 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)