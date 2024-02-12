India U-19 performed exceptionally well reaching the fifth consecutive final of the ICC U19 World Cup. The team remained undefeated throughout the tournament and was considered the favourite for the record-extending sixth title. But the Australian-19 team, after setting the 254 runs target, wrapped up a strong Indian batting lineup in just 174 runs. Udy Saharan, Musheer Khan and Sachin Dhas were some of the high-performing batters who got out early, handing team Australia a chance to snatch a win. Disheartened by the defeat India U-19 team received a lot of support from fans. Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan posted a guiding message for the team, trying to encourage them for future games. MS Dhoni’s Uber-Cool Look in Long Hair Breaks the Internet, Fans React As Stylish Pic of CSK Captain Goes Viral!.

Shikhar Dhawan's Message for India's U-19 Team

Losses in cricket are part of the journey, not the destination. Indian U19 squad, let's turn this setback into our greatest comeback. #Believe #U19Cricket — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 12, 2024

