Australia won their sixth ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 defeating India in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This is their second World Cup victory in India after 1987. Geoff Marsh was part of that Australian squad that won the ICC Cricket World Cup 1987. Now his son Mitchell Marsh is part of the team that won the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Mitchell shared a picture with his father with the World Cup trophy in hand during the celebrations. Australia’s Former Test Skipper Tim Paine Lauds Pat Cummins for His Brilliant Captaincy in the ICC CWC 2023 Final Against India.

Mitchell Marsh Holds ICC Cricket World Cup trophy With Dad Geoff Marsh

