Litton Das pulled off a MS Dhoni-like run out when his direct hit found Dasun Shanaka short of his crease during the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I 2024 on Saturday, March 10. The Bangladesh wicketkeeper collected the ball from a throw from Rishad Hossain and did well to throw the ball onto the stumps without properly looking at it. The ball struck the top of the right stump with Shanaka well short of his crease. Dhoni had affected a run out like this way back in 2016 during an ODI between India and New Zealand. Sri Lanka won the match by 28 runs to seal a 2-1 series win. Nuwan Thusara Hat-Trick Video: Watch Sri Lankan Bowler Take Three Wickets in Consecutive Deliveries During BAN vs SL 3rd T20I 2024.

Litton Das Pulls Off MS Dhoni-Like Run Out

