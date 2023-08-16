Star England cricketer Ben Stokes was one of the heroes in their World Cup victory in 2019, playing a knock for the ages in the final at Lord's. Injuries caused him to take a forced retirement from ODIs as he took over England's Test team captaincy and needed to shake-off some workload. But due to the request of ODI captain Jos Buttler, Stokes has reversed his retirement decision much similar to what Moeen Ali did for Stokes ahead of the Ashes 2023. After getting selected for the England's provisional squad for the ICC World Cup 2023, Stokes shares a tweet reading 'Lol' replicating Moeen's reply when Stokes texted him to reverse his retirement decision.

Ben Stokes Comes Up With Epic Reaction

Lol — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) August 16, 2023

