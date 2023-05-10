There is no doubt that Virat Kohli is a popular figure among fans and during Royal Challengers Bangalore’s match against Mumbai Indians he showed one such instance which shows why he is a beloved fan figure. During the match against Mumbai, the RCB cricketer showed a gesture that won the hearts of million fans. In a video that went viral shows the Bangalore player interacting with his fans near the boundary ropes. The video which was shared instantly became viral soon after.

Virat Kohli Interacts With Fans From Boundary

