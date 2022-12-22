Kandy Falcons and Colombo Stars will face each other in Qualifier 2 of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022 on Thursday, December 22. The match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and is slated to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Both teams are expected to be at nothing but their best with a spot in the final up for grabs. Sony Sports Network will provide live telecast of this game. Fans can also watch live streaming of this fixture on the SonyLIV app and website. Bird Poops on Commentator Farveez Maharoof on Live TV During LPL 2022, Presenter Neroli Meadows Breaks Out Into Laughter (Watch Video).

Lanka Premier League 2022 Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

