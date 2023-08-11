The 14th match of the 2023 season of the Lanka Premier League will see the Dambulla Aura cross punches with Galle Titans on Friday, August 11, 2023 at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The match is scheduled to get underway at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of LPL 2023 in India and hence, the live telecast of this encounter will be available on Star Sports 3. Moreover, the Indian audience can also watch live streaming of the upcoming match on the FanCode app and website.

Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans LPL 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

We have a vital game on our hands considering the points table as @KusalMendis13 & Co. will take on @dasunshanaka1's Titans! 💪🏻 Tune-in to #Dambulla vs #GalleTitans at #LPLonStar | 7:30 PM onwards only on Star Sports Network#Cricket pic.twitter.com/30Tdqf1U1R — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 11, 2023

