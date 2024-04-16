Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul was present at the Salt Lake Stadium in West Bengal to watch the ISL 2023-24 shield finale between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC. Mohun Bagan Super Giant won the match by a scoreline of 2-1 and are the new champions of the Indian Super League. LSG will next face the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2024. RCB Head Coach Andy Flower Boosts Up Players’ Morale After the Loss Against SRH in IPL 2024 Says, ‘Proud of the Way We Fought With the Bat…’ (Watch Video).

View Pic Here

India cricketer and @LucknowIPL captain KL Rahul in attendance for the ISL Shield Finale between @mohunbagansg and Mumbai City FC pic.twitter.com/xxkVYRrUy2— RevSportz (@RevSportz) April 15, 2024

