Lucknow Super Giants posted a very good total of 193 against Delhi Capitals in tricky conditions after put in to bat first. KL Rahul didn't have a good start and LSG was stuck in the powerplay. Kyle Mayers (38-ball 73) preserved his wicket and launched an counterattack soon after scoring a quickfire half century and taking LSG ahead in the game. It took a brilliant delivery from Axar Patel to dismiss him. Nicholas Pooran carried on his momentum scoring 21-ball 36. Later Ayush Badoni provided a strong finish to take their score to near the 190 mark.

LSG vs DC IPL 2023 Innings Update

