Lucknow Super Giants Beat Punjab Kings By 21 Runs in IPL 2024; Quinton de Kock, Debutant Mayank Yadav Shine As LSG Clinch First Win of Season

Lucknow Super Giants have registered their first win of the season and it has come on the back of superb performances from the batting unit and an inspired show from debutant Mayank Yadav. The young cricketer, playing his first IPL match, turned heads with his sheer pace as he clocked the fastest ball of the season (155.8 KPH). He returned with figures of 3/27 as Lucknow Super Giants were able to defend their total of 199/8. Earlier, Quinton de Kock scored 54 runs off 38 deliveries. Coupled with knocks from skipper Nicholas Pooran (42) and Krunal Pandya (43), LSG posted the highest-ever total at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in T20s. Fastest Ball in IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav Clocks 155.8 KPH During LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Match.

LSG Beat PBKS in IPL 2024

First Home Game 👌 First Season Win 👌@LucknowIPL's strong comeback with the ball helps them secure a win by 21 runs 🙌 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/HvctlP1bZb #TATAIPL | #LSGvPBKS pic.twitter.com/YKofyh3Kt5 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 30, 2024

