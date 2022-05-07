Lucknow Super Giants (176/7) produce a dominant display as they defeat Kolkata Knight Riders (101/10) by 75 runs in match 53 of IPL 2022 at the MCA Stadium in Pune. They have climbed to the top spot in the points table with this win.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)