Indian batsman and Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul turned 32 on April 18, 2024. The franchise have released the full video of his birthday celebration and posted for the same on their official Twitter handle. Super Giants are all set to take on the Chennai Super Kings in their next IPL 2024 match on April 19. KL Rahul Birthday Special: LSG Players and Management Staff Wish Their Captain As He Turns 32 (Watch Video)

LSG Share Birthday Video of KL Rahul

Someone asked for the full video? 😂💙 https://t.co/nyKJGTpSBR pic.twitter.com/GwcanzVWAf — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 18, 2024

KL Rahul Turns 32

32 looks joyful on you, Kaptaan 😄🎂 pic.twitter.com/iqapSxur3d — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 18, 2024

