Lucknow Super Giants players will wear a special kit in their IPL 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on April 14. This kit has a green and maroon colour combination, akin to the ones worn by the Indian Super League 2023-24 outfit Mohun Bagan Super Giant, which is also owned by the same owner, Sanjeev Goenka. Lucknow Super Giants had done something similar last year when they faced KKR at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian . League Season 17 Match 28 in Kolkata

LSG to Wear Special Jersey in IPL 2024 Match Against KKR

New colours for a big game! 💚♥️ কাল দেখা হবে 🤝 pic.twitter.com/gi8NP9dW3n — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 13, 2024

