In an extremely lucky and bizarre incident, a batsman survived being dismissed after the ball went through his stumps during a local cricket tournament in Thane. This happened during the Najeeb Mulla Trophy when the batter attempted to flick the ball on the leg side. He missed the ball which went on to pass through the gap between the middle and leg-stump on its way to the wicketkeeper. The bowler was extremely shocked at this rare incident with the batsman getting a reprieve. The video of this has gone viral on social media. Indian Bowler Balaji K Comes Up With Multiple Bowling Actions During SS Rajan T20 Tournament, Ravi Ashwin Calls Him His ‘New Addiction’ (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surat Tennis Cricket (@surat_tennis_cricket_)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)