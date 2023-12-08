South Africa is all set to play India in a 3 match T20I series starting from December 10 at their home. Ahead of the series, Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi sprained his ankle and he will miss the three-match series against India. Fast bowler Beuran Hendricks will replace injured Lungi Ngidi in the Proteas squad for the entirety of the series. DD Sports to Provide Live Telecast of India vs South Africa T20I and ODI Series on Free Dish Platform.

Lungi Ngidi Ruled Out of IND vs SA T20I Series Due to Ankle Sprain

🚨 JUST IN 🚨 Beuran Hendricks replaces Lungi Ngidi in the Proteas T20I squad. The latter sprained his ankle and will miss the three match series. #CricketTwitter #SAvsIND pic.twitter.com/sP67IPofON — Lawrence Bailey ⚪ 🇿🇦 (@LawrenceBailey0) December 8, 2023

