Maheesh Theekshana showed wonderful reflexes to take a stunning catch off his own bowling during the Lanka Premier League 2023 match between Colombo Strikers and Jaffna Kings on August 8. The off-spinner jumped to his right and grabbed the ball with both hands after batter Lahiru Udara hit it straight back to him, having earlier made room for himself to play a shot on the off-side. The Sri Lankan spinner came up with a full-length dive to complete the catch. 'I Just Absolutely Love Him, Want To Marry Him’ Ramiz Raja's Remark While Praising Babar Azam During LPL 2023 Goes Viral!.

Watch Maheesh Theekshana's Catch Here

