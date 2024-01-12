Shivam Dube impressed one and all with his performances in the IND vs AFG 1st T20I 2024. With the ball in hand, the youngster picked up one wicket, that of Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran and conceded just nine runs in his two overs. During the second innings, he anchored the run-chase and scored an unbeaten 60 off 40 balls with five fours and two sixes. After the match, Suresh Raina spoke to him and praised his bowling as he said, "Mahi bhai ne dekha hai inko, Chennai mein 3 overpakke hai iska."Dube was overjoyed and he in turn said to the camera, "Mahi bhai soon lo aap," and the two started to laugh. IND vs AFG 1st T20I 2024: ‘I Wanted To Implement What I’ve Learnt From MS Dhoni’ Says Shivam Dube.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Artist ? (@coffee.rain.books)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)