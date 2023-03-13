In a particularly flat conditions of the Narendra Modi Stadium during the 4th Test between India and Australia, it was tough for the bowlers to pick wickets or even trouble the batters. As the Test match moved towards a stalemate with Australia batting, Rohit Sharma gave some of his batters a chance to roll their arms including Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill. Ravichandran Ashwin gave his 'million dollar' reaction to the incident both on field and on twiiter. His caption of the picture of Pujara in his delivery stride, "Mai Kya Karu? Job Chod Du?" made fans burst into laughter. India Win Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Against Australia 2–1, 4th Test in Ahmedabad Ends in a Draw.

Ravi Ashwin Funny Tweet

Main kya karu? Job chod du? 😂 pic.twitter.com/R0mJqnALJ6 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 13, 2023

Ravi Ashwin Reacts

Ravichandran Ashwan Reacts to Cheteshwar Pujara Bowling (Photo Credits: Twitter)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)