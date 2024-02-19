Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle was found fuming when news agency PTI posted a clip of him talking about Virat Kohli and his adaptability across formats from Test to T20 cricket. Due to the clip being cropped at a wrong point of time, fans thought Harsha was criticizing Kohli. The veteran commentator shared a series of posts on X, including the original video from an event and pointed out how the video was wrongly cropped. He also accused the news agency of 'malicious edit' and 'clickbait journalism'. 'Ab to Mar Hi Nahi Rahe Hai' Jasprit Bumrah Has a Jibe At England's 'BazBall' Approach During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2023, Video Goes Viral!

Harsha Bhogle Accuses News Agency of 'Clickbait Journalism'

This is an example of what I was talking about with social media. The video is cropped just before the point where I say that Virat is capable of playing across situations but that I was only highlighting how even the greatest players have to keep adjusting demands and… https://t.co/bfJCdem08e — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 19, 2024

Harsha Bhogle Shares Original Video

Now this is how a malicious edit can be done. The clip that @PTI_News posted was cut at 0:41 on this edit. The next 6 seconds were kept out to change the meaning. This is the problem with clickbait journalism. The context here is that this is part of a larger discussion in an HR… pic.twitter.com/EKVLw7NhB4 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)