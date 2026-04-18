A man in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, has sparked outrage after driving a tractor across a prepared cricket pitch in mid-match. The act, captured in a viral video, was reportedly motivated by his exclusion from a local tennis-ball cricket tournament. Footage shows the vehicle ploughing through the centre of the field, destroying weeks of manual preparation. Reports further suggest the individual felt slighted after being omitted from the player roster, leading to the destructive protest. You can follow the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Match Scorecard.

Man Brings Tractor In Ground Mid-Match

Bro, drove a tractor onto the pitch for not being invited to the cricket tournament in Jalgaon 😭 pic.twitter.com/yWH553fNxa — Vije (@vijeshetty) April 18, 2026

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