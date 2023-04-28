Marcus Stoinis showed why he was such a dangerous player in the shortest version of the game as he slammed a fifty in the Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match on Friday, April 28. The Australian all-rounder took 31 balls to get to the mark with four fours and six sixes. This was his sixth fifty in the IPL. Prabhsimran Singh Named Punjab Kings Impact Player, Replaces Debutant Gurnoor Brar in PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023 Match.

Half-Century for Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis brings up a fine FIFTY off just 31 deliveries. His second of the season and sixth overall. Live - https://t.co/6If1I4omN0 #TATAIPL #PBKSvLSG #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/zhhRY81Msc — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 28, 2023

