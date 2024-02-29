Marizanne Kapp was absolutely pumped up after she got through the defenses of Smriti Mandhana during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2024. The South African bowled a slower delivery and Mandhana, who had stepped out of her crease and missed the ball, then went on to crash into her off-stump. As Mandhana stood stunned, Kapp let out an aggressive roar as it brought an end to a blazing knock from Mandhana, who had kept RCB alive in the run chase. Interestingly, it was the first time that Kapp took a wicket against RCB in the WPL. Georgia Wareham Pulls Off Incredible Effort Near Boundary To Prevent a Six During RCB-W vs DC-W WPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Watch Marizanne Kapp's Celebration After Dismissing Smriti Mandhana

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)