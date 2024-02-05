Despite losing the second Test match against India at Visakhapatnam, England Captain Ben Stokes showed a great gesture by applauding the efforts of a Barmy Army Fanclub member Dan, who was hospitalised due to food poisoning and dehydration. Dan visited the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Monday to support the England cricket team despite his illness. Stokes showed 'Massive Respect' to Dan as he shared a social media post appreciating his love for the England team and also called the Barmy Army 'best fans in the world.' 'Technology Got It Wrong' England Captain Ben Stokes Unhappy With Zak Crawley's LBW Dismissal During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024.

Ben Stokes Appreciates England Fan and Barmy Army Member For Visting Stadium Despite Illness

Massive respect ✊ best fans in the world 🙌 hope you are on the mend Dan https://t.co/9nK01L4cHQ — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) February 5, 2024

