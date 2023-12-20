The IPL 2024 auction got hosted at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19 and Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals captain was present at Dubai as he looked to secure the needs of the team from the player's bidding event. MS Dhoni happened to be in Dubai as well and in a video that went viral on social media, the duo was spotted playing pedal tennis after the IPL auction 2024. Fans loved seeing the two together after so long and made it viral on social media. IPL Auction 2024 Drama! Punjab Kings Accidentally Buy Uncapped Shashank Singh While Auctioneer Denies Reversal.

MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant Seen Playing Padel Tennis in Dubai

MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant were playing tennis last night in Dubai after IPL auction. pic.twitter.com/LmLc2WFEGT — ` (@WorshipDhoni) December 20, 2023

