Matheesha Pathirana was deservedly named winner of the Man of the Match award for his brilliant performance in the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2024 on April 14. The young Sri Lankan bowler, dubbed 'Baby Malinga' for his slingy action, ended up with figures of 4/28 in a high-scoring encounter at the Wankhede Stadium. Pathirana took the wickets of Ishan Kishan (23), Suryakumar Yadav (0), Tilak Varma (31) and Romario Shepherd (1). His performance helped Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs. Chennai Super Kings Beat Mumbai Indians by 20 Runs in IPL 2024; Rohit Sharma’s Hundred in Vain As CSK Clinch Back-to-Back Wins.

Matheesha Pathirana Wins Man of the Match Award

Captain @Ruutu1331 called him "Baby Malinga" and he - Matheesha Pathirana - bagged the Player of the Match award for his brilliant 4⃣-wicket haul as @ChennaiIPL seal a win over #MI 👏 👏 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/2wfiVhdNSY#TATAIPL | #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/9sDGUNMGVO — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 14, 2024

