New Zealand's pacer Matt Henry has completed a second five-wicket haul of his Test career. Henry took the final wicket of Josh Hazlewood to wrap up Australia's innings. Henry gave away 70 runs and took five wickets. Matt Henry went on to bowl 11 maiden overs. Australia's last wicket stand between Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood was more than 100 runs and Matt Henry came in to break it. AUS vs NZ 1st Test 2024: Kane Williamson Gets Run-Out for First Time in 12 Years in a Test Match Following Collision With Teammate Will Young (Watch Video).

Matt Henry Completes Second Five-Wicket Haul

Australia are all out after Matt Henry takes the wicket of Josh Hazlewood - his fifth wicket of the innings and bowling Australia out for 383 🔥🏏@BLACKCAPS v Australia: 1st Test | LIVE on DUKE and TVNZ+ pic.twitter.com/RDcfmciBod— TVNZ+ (@TVNZ) March 1, 2024

