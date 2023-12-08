During day 3 of the Prime Minister's XI vs Pakistan 4-day warm-up match, Australian batsman Matthew Renshaw brought up his half-century with seven runs in one ball. While batting on 47, Renshaw played a shot through the covers. The Pakistani fielder managed to stop the ball before it crossed the boundary, allowing the batsmen to complete three runs as the fielder retrieved the ball. Upon catching the ball, the Pakistani fielder threw it to a teammate near the stumps. However, the subsequent throw towards the batting end was too forceful, resulting in a fielding error. The ball went past the boundary line, enabling Renshaw to score seven runs and reach his half-century. Cricket Australia Issues Apology for Racist Term Displayed on Scoreboard During Pakistan’s Warm-Up Test Against Prime Minister’s XI.

Watch Video Here

You don't see this every day! Matthew Renshaw brings up his half-century ... with a seven! #PMXIvPAK pic.twitter.com/0Fx1Va00ZE — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 8, 2023

