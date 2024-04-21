Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma launched an assault on the Delhi Capitals bowlers on Saturday, April 20, when they took down the likes of Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar and others to register the highest score in powerplay in T20 cricket history. Head and Abhishek plundered the DC bowlers for 125/0 in six overs and registered a new record. Pat Cummins, Mayank Agarwal and the other SRH cricketers, who were sitting in the dugout during the Head-Abhishek carnage, were also taken aback by the hitting on display and their reactions went viral on social media. Ball Boys Wear Helmet Amidst Carnage of Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Other Batters During DC vs SRH IPL 2024 (See Pics).

Mayank Agarwal, Pat Cummins and Other Sunrisers Hyderabad Players React to Travis Head-Abhishek Sharma Partnership

A record-breaking powerplay produced priceless reactions inside the @SunRisers Dugout 😃👌 The emotions say it all 🧡#TATAIPL | #DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/SvjmmAW3JU — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2024

