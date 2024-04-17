Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mayank Yadav. who has impressed in the ongoing IPL with his fiery pace suffered an injury during the game against RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and since then has been out of action. LSG are in a spot of bother after back-to-back defeats but good news for them has been Mayank Yadav being spotted bowling in the nets ahead of the CSK match at the Ekana Stadium. Good news for the LSG fans as they will want the ace quick back in action against the threatening batting of CSK. Will MS Dhoni Play in IPL 2025? Ex-CSK Star Suresh Raina Provides Answer (Watch Video).

Mayank Yadav Spotted Bowling in Lucknow Super Giants Practice

Phir se udd chala 🔥🧿 pic.twitter.com/q8CP55Bkgk — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 17, 2024

