As the Australian cricketers were on their way to the dressing room during the Lunch Break of the Ashes 2nd Test Day 5, just after Jonny Bairstow's controversial run out, they were hurled abuses and jostled physically by the members of the MCC around in the Lord's Long Room. Security was spotted removing some Aussie cricketers like Usman Khawaja and David Warner from engaging. MCC has later apologised to the Australian cricket team for the behaviour of the members. “Australian management has requested the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) investigate several incidents involving spectators in the members’ area during lunch on day five of the Lord’s Test,” a Cricket Australia spokesperson said.

MCC Apologises to Australian Cricket Team

MCC apologise for members behaviour. pic.twitter.com/1QM2asK82P — Peter Lalor (@plalor) July 2, 2023

