In a very shocking development, Australia Women's Cricket team captain Meg Lanning has announced her retirement from International cricket on Thursday, November 9 morning. She declared it is "the right time" to end her 13-year career in the green and gold. lately Lanning has been under constant threat of medical conditions and injuries which had made her take a call on what has been an illustrious career, just at the age of 31. Australian Vice-Captain and Sydney Sixers Wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy Ruled Out of WBBL 2023-24 Due to Finger Injury.

Meg Lanning Retires

Emotional scenes at the MCG as Meg Lanning reflects on a peerless 13-year career in international cricket 🥺 pic.twitter.com/MCdkQcHGXI — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 9, 2023

