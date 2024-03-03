Gujarat Giants slump to another defeat in the WPL 2024 as they lose by 25 runs against Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2024 clash. After put in to bat first, Delhi Capitals set a target of 164 runs in front of Gujarat giants. Meg Lanning (55) set the foundations while Alice Capsey and Annabel Sutherland powered them to a competitive total with a strong finish. Chasing it, GG-W kept losing regular wickets and never seemed like going anywhere near the target. Radha Yadav (3/20) and Jess Jonassen (3/22) were the pick of the bowlers for DC-W. Sayali Satghare Replaces Injured Dayalan Hemalatha As Concussion Substitute During GG-W vs DC-W WPL 2024 Match.

Delhi Capitals Secure 25-Run Victory Over Gujarat Giants

And we take two more points in our bag. A 25-run win to cap off the Bengaluru leg!✌️ — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 3, 2024

