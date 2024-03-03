Despite her initial struggles with the bat, Meg Lanning shows consistency with her immense class on display. After put in to bat first. DC-W got a good start against GG-W but lost a bit of way after losing two quick wickets. Lanning steadied their ship and accelerated with some quality scoring her second half-century of the season in just 39 deliveries. GG-W vs DC-W WPL 2024 Toss Update: Beth Mooney Opts to Bowl First, Titas Sadhu Handed Debut By Delhi Capitals, Tarannum Pathan Gets First Cap For Gujarat Giants.

Meg Lanning Scores Her Second Half-Century in WPL 2024

A valuable FIFTY from the @DelhiCapitals skipper 👏👏 Meg Lanning departs for 55 off 41 Meghna Singh scalps her 3rd wicket! Live 💻📱https://t.co/9MIuaZmvo8#TATAWPL | #GGvDC pic.twitter.com/Yzm5WdRhhY — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 3, 2024

