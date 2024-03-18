Meg Lanning was spotted in tears after Delhi Capitals suffered an eight-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the WPL 2024 final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, March 17. Lanning's Delhi was the most consistent side in the WPL this year and even qualified for the final after finishing top of the points table. But a horrid batting display in the final which saw them manage just 113 runs resulted in a heartbreaking defeat. For Lanning, it was the second time that she had faced a loss in the WPL final after Mumbai Indians had beaten Delhi Capitals to win the inaugural title. After Delhi Capitals' win, Lanning was spotted in tears and she went on to cover her face. ‘Ee Sala Cup Namdu’ Chris Gayle, Dinesh Karthik and Others Laud RCB Women’s Team After Smriti Mandhana and Co Win WPL 2024 Title (See Reactions).

Meg Lanning in Tears After Delhi Capitals' Loss in WPL 2024 Final

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)