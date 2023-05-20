MI and RCB funny memes and jokes have taken over the microblogging platform Twitter after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Saturday. With the win, CSK qualified to the playoffs, and with that also intensified the competition between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who will be playing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday, respectively. And when the matches have two of India's biggest cricketing stars, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli playing for a berth in playoffs, it cannot get bigger than this. And it has sparked a meme-fest online as cricket fans wait to see the final four teams that make to IPL 2023 playoffs.

Itni Excitement For Match

Gonna watch MI and RCB fight it out after securing top 2. pic.twitter.com/nKs2z3ObrY — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) May 20, 2023

HAHHAHAHA

Today's fight for Playoffs .. MI and RCB , #DCvsCSK #KKRvLSG Meanwhile CSK* HAIL CSK pic.twitter.com/wtsyZak4oU — Amit Singh (@RockstarAmit) May 20, 2023

CSK Fans Be Like

CSK fans watching MI and RCB fight for qualification tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/b9SVuPRUOc — ` (@FourOverthrows) May 20, 2023

HAHHAHHAHHA

MI and RCB at the start vs the end of every IPL. pic.twitter.com/Z6t1TLvdxK — Parth Goyal (@Eye_ronical) May 20, 2023

Cuteer

CSK WIN. Top 2 almost confirmed. Now gonna watch mi and RCB fight for the playoffs pic.twitter.com/F1F5jnWH7f — Shanks👒 (@cricshanks) May 20, 2023

