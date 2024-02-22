Mumbai Indians (MI) are set for a massive showdown against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their first match of the IPL 2024 season. This contest will draw a lot of eyeballs, particularly because of Hardik Pandya, the new Mumbai Indians captain who will square off against his old franchise, a side he had led to the title in their inaugural season two years ago. Mumbai take on Gujarat Titans at home on March 24 and will face Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 27 at the same venue. Pandya and his team will then lock horns in two away contests--against Rajasthan Royals (April 1) and Delhi Capitals (April 7). IPL 2024 Schedule Announced: Get Indian Premier League Season 17 Fixtures of First 21 Matches, Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

MI IPL 2024 Schedule, Part 1

