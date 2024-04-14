Funny memes took all over the internet after Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 20 runs in IPL 2024 on April 14. Batting first, CSK posted 206/4 on the back of half-centuries from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube and the Wankhede crowd got to witness the MS Dhoni of old as he struck three big sixes off as many deliveries. Later on, Rohit Sharma struck his second IPL century but his performance, although a sensational one, was not enough to take Mumbai Indians over the line. Chennai Super Kings Beat Mumbai Indians by 20 Runs in IPL 2024; Rohit Sharma’s Hundred in Vain As CSK Clinch Back-to-Back Wins.

'MI Lost to MS Dhoni'

Lasith Malinga Right Now

'Nita Ambani Right Now'

Nita Ambani to Hardik Pandya after the match pic.twitter.com/97fRKZ3tQj — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 14, 2024

MS Dhoni The Difference Maker

CSK defeats MI by MS Dhoni pic.twitter.com/LGVIBib7kt — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 14, 2024

Mumbai Indians Batting Today

Rohit Sharma Fans vs Nita Ambani Fans

*MI lost the match against CSK* Rohit Sharma Nita Ambani fans pic.twitter.com/r6HIw22QjM — Sai Teja (@csaitheja) April 14, 2024

Rohit Sharma Today

