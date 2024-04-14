The Chennai Super Kings finished their first innings against the Mumbai Indians at a score of 206/4. CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad played an innings of 69 runs from 40 balls and was the top scorer of the innings. He was followed by a knock of 66 runs from 38 balls from Shivam Dube. In the end, CSK wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni smashed 20 runs from four balls to Hardik Pandya in the last over. The fans came up with different memes on social media and some of them are mentioned below: MS Dhoni Picks Up Ball, Hands it to Young Fan While Returning to Dressing Room After His 20-Run Blitz During MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video)

The Man The Myth The Legend

The man The myth The legend Dhoni 🐐 #MIvsCSK pic.twitter.com/TfSsD2ot6k — Aryan 🦥 (@iAryan_Sharma) April 14, 2024

Vintage MS Dhoni

It's Hatrick of sixes by 42 year old farmer 4 balls faced by dhoni ,6, 6, 6, 2 Buddha Hoga Tera Bap Got real #DHONI𓃵 #MSDhoni𓃵 #MIvsCSK #CSKvsMIpic.twitter.com/zJaAnGULRe — Anvar Khan (@anvarkhan63) April 14, 2024

CSK Chants At Wankhede Stadium

'CSK CSK' chants in home ground of Mumbai Indians. Injext the goosebumps in my ve!ns!💥💛#MIvsCSKpic.twitter.com/8iib35iwUu — Hustler (@HustlerCSK) April 14, 2024

MS Dhoni Waiting for His Batting In Dressing Room

Rohit Sharma After MSD's Carnage

#MIvsCSK Dhoni Bhai ne 3 6s marey hain ab toh powerplay mein 60 khaa sakte hain 😂 Rohit Sharma yaad dila raha hai pic.twitter.com/pni2QUufRI — 𝙋𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙚𝙠 (@Prateekncmishra) April 14, 2024

