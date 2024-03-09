Beth Mooney returned to form just when her team needed her to and she continued her run-scoring streak against Mumbai Indians Women in the WPL 2024 clash as she scored her second fifty of the season in just 27 deliveries. She was supported well by Dayalan Hemalatha at the other end who scored her half-century in just 28 deliveries after taking the attack to the opposition by showing intent after the powerplay. The partnership between the duo took Gujarat Giants to a competitive total of after they won the toss and opted to bat first. After the Mooney-Hemalatha partnership, Mumbai staged a short comeback with Saika Ishaque taking two wickets but still they have to chase down a big total to win. MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2024 Toss Update: Beth Mooney Opts to Bat First, Bharti Fulmali Handed Debut By Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians Go Unchanged.

MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2024 Innings Update

