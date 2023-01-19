In a shocking incident, former Australia cricketer Michael Clarke was slapped on his face by girlfriend Jade Yarbrough who accused him of cheating. In a video footage which has gone viral on social media, the former Australian captain is seen shirtless and limping before he is slapped across his face by Jade, who shouted, “You f**ked her on December 17 … You f**ked her, you’re a f**king dog," while accusing the former World Cup-winning captain of cheating. According to a report, Clarke was partying with his girlfriend Jade and Today Show host Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough, when this incident happened. The former cricketer took a shot at Karl, abusing him while denying the cheating allegations and his girlfriend then slapped him multiple times. The Queensland police have reportedly begun an investigation into this incident.

Michael Clarke Gets Slapped by Girlfriend Jade Yarbrough Amid Cheating Allegations:

Michael Clarke and Karl Stefanovic have squared off in a wild fracas in a public park in which Clarke was slapped across the face by his girlfriend and accused of cheating. Michael Clarke, Karl Stefanovic caught #MichaelClarke Michael Clarke Videohttps://t.co/88ajgEhL73 pic.twitter.com/N64IVsnO4M — Cheri (@Cheri53817427) January 19, 2023

