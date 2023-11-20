Indian Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin took to social media after India's defeat against Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final. Ashwin mentioned that everyone in the had several days to remember and also including Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah as the special mentions. Ashwin also said- "However I can’t help but applaud the giants of modern day cricket “Australia”." ‘This Unit Gave Their All for Us Throughout..’ Sachin Tendulkar Reflects Back on India’s Defeat, Congratulates Australia for Winning CWC 2023 Title

Social Media Post By R Ashwin

Mighty mighty heartbreak last night💔 💔. Everyone in the team had several days to remember during this campaign👌👌 and special mentions to @imVkohli @MdShami11 @ImRo45 and @Jaspritbumrah93 👏👏. However I can’t help but applaud the giants of modern day cricket “Australia”.… — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) November 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)