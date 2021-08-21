Simon Katich, on Saturday, has stepped down from his position as Royal Challengers Bangalore head coach ahead of the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League 2021. Mike Hesson has been named the new coach follow Katich's departure.

See Royal Challengers Bangalore's tweet:

🔊 ANNOUNCEMENT 🔊@CoachHesson takes over as head coach for the remainder of #IPL2021 after Simon Katich made himself unavailable due to personal reasons. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/MQ8ErjqMZI — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 21, 2021

