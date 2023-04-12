Ravichandran Ashwin and mind games! Whenever Ashwin is in action, fans can expect some mind games to go on and a similar incident happened during the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2023 on Wednesday, April 12. The off-spinner completed his bowling action while facing Ajiinkya Rahane but did not deliver the ball. And Rahane responded to this by backing away from the very next delivery. The CSK batter did have the last laugh though, in that mini-battle as he smoked Ashwin for a six over covers the next ball. Ouch! Sandeep Sharma's Delivery Hits Ruturaj Gaikwad After He Backs Away Last Minute During CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Match.

Mind Games Between Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane

Ashwin and rahane me kaleshh pic.twitter.com/1oMcReJH5K — Aditya Verma 🇮🇳 (@Adityaverma_12) April 12, 2023

