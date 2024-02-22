After an amazing knock by Babar Azam Peshawar Zalmi weren't able to do much in the batting segment as while batting first they scored a total of 154 runs and were bowled out in 19.5 overs. Mir Hamza and Hasan Ali came up with good bowling performances grabbing three wickets each. While chasing having equal batting efforts Karachi Kings achieved the target in just 16.5 overs to win the match. Mir Hamza was given Player of the Match for his 3/28 bowling figures. Carlos Brathwaite’s Bat Breaks While Trying To Hit Shahnawaz Dahani’s Delivery During Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Karachi Kings Beat Peshawar Zalmi

The power of Pollard helps Karachi Kings romp to victory with 7️⃣ wickets to spare ⚡ Kings get two points on the board while Peshawar Zalmi are yet to open their account 🏏#HBLPSL9 | #KhulKeKhel | #PZvKK pic.twitter.com/URyNpfc4Rb — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)