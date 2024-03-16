Rishabh Pant suffered a major car accident in December 2022 which caused him to sustain several injuries. His right knee took the biggest hit and for a competitive athlete, the injuries were enough to threaten or even end career. From there. after a year and a half, Pant is back on the cricket field and is set to feature for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Ahead of that, BCCI has started a series on their channel revealing the insights from Pant's road to recovery. The part 2 of the series named the Miracle Man got released on Saturday. Why Rishabh Pant is Called Spiderman? Know Reason Behind India and Dehli Capitals Wicket-keeper Batsman's Nickname 'Spidey'.

Miracle Man Part 2 Released

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 In Part 2 of the #MiracleMan, we bring you insights from @RishabhPant17's road to recovery, where determination and perseverance ultimately triumph. From intense rehabilitation sessions, training regime, and nutrition - the… pic.twitter.com/83YZExqkIa — BCCI (@BCCI) March 16, 2024

