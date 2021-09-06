Misbah Ul Haq and Waqar Younis have stepped down from their roles with the Pakistan national cricket team. Misbah - Head coach - and Waqar - bowling coach - were appointed in September 2019 and still had a year each left in their contracts. PCB have appointed Saqlain Mushtaq and Abdul Razzaq as interim coaches for the New Zealand series. Check Pakistan squad for T20I World Cup.

