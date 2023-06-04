Rishabh Pant has been India's best performer in Test cricket for quite some time now. He has played critical knocks when the team was in a pressure situation, taking them to memorable victories, even away from home. Now as he recovers from the injuries caused by his unfortunate car accidents, he will miss the upcoming World Test Championship final between India and Australia. Ahead of that, he expresses sadness for not being part of it on twitter.

Rishabh Pant Expresses Sadness On Not Being Part of WTC Final

We are missing you a lot champion.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/PRfR2XKjpj — Rishabh Pant Stan (@Siddharth_ICT) June 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)