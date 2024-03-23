After Sam Curran’s fifty, Punjab Kings looked comfortable to win the match, but the 19th over of the match spur twist in the tale as Khaleel Ahmed took two quick wickets to put pressure back on tail-enders. After a great bowling effort, Ahmed not only dismissed Curran but took the wicket of Shashank Singh in the next delivery. This tilted the match in Punjab’s favour as Lim Livingstone was left with tail-enders to score eight runs off seven balls. Khaleel nearly took the third wicket in the over as his height delivery found Harpreet Brar's bat’s top edge and went high up in the air. Dependable David Warner managed to reach underneath the ball, but a slight diversion from the ball caused him trouble as he dropped a sitter, which could have tilted the match result in DC’s favour. Sam Curran Scores First Half Century of IPL 2024, Achieves Feat During PBKS vs DC Match

David Warner Dropped Harpreet Brar's Catch Off Khaleel Ahmed's Bowling

